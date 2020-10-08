Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants them more widely available

President Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, credited Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly and Co therapeutics for his recovery and said he wanted to make them more widely available.



"I felt good immediately," Trump said in the video. "We have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lilly and they're coming out, and we're trying to get them on an emergency basis. We've authorized it. I've authorized it. And if you're in the hospital and you're feeling really bad, I think we're going to work it so that you get them and you get them for free."