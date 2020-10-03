The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump 'doing very well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and had not been given supplemental oxygen.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 19:19
US Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, talks to the media about U.S. President Donald Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 3, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump was "doing very well" and is fever-free at a military hospital on Saturday a day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the president's doctor said.
But a person familiar with the situation said some of Trump's vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.
Trump was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington on Friday just hours after his diagnosis, an extraordinary development that upended the US presidential race a month before the Nov. 3 election.
White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and had not been given supplemental oxygen.
"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Conley said.
The White House has said Trump, 74, will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. He had no public events scheduled on Saturday.
The diagnosis was the latest setback for the Republican president, who is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Trump has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, even as the disease has killed more than 200,000 Americans and hammered the US economy.
Conley said Trump had received a first dose of a five-day course of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc that has been shown to shorten hospital stays. He is also taking an experimental treatment, Regeneron's REGN-COV2, one of several experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin, Conley has said.
Trump announced on Twitter early on Friday that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, had contracted the virus.
He is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.
A number of other prominent Republicans also tested positive on Friday, including former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis.
On Saturday, a third senator was diagnosed with COVID-19: Republican Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie also said he tested positive.
Vice President Mike Pence, who would take over presidential duties if Trump became severely ill, tested negative, a spokesman said. The former Indiana governor, 61, is working from his own residence about three miles from the White House.


