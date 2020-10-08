Trump ex-fundraiser charged for role in foreign lobbying

Elliott Broidy, a former fundraiser for US President Donald Trump, was criminally charged for his role in foreign lobbying, according to a court filing, and he is expected to plead guilty later this month, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Broidy was charged with illegally orchestrating a back-channel unregistered campaign to lobby the Trump administration for the benefit of a foreign country tied to Malaysia's multibillion 1MDB scandal.

Broidy, a businessman who held senior finance posts in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and his inaugural committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.