Trump has pardoned former advisor Steve Bannon

US President Donald Trump has pardoned former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations he has been issuing during his final hours in office.
Bannon was charged last year with swindling Trump supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president's wall on the US-Mexico border.Despite the fact that Trump and Bannon clashed heads recently, Trump ultimately decided to pardon him, given his help in fanning the flames of Trump's conspiracy theories about the election, CNN reported. The pardon contrasts Trump's previously negative attitude towards Bannon after he was quoted in a book trashing the President's children, CNN explained. After the comments were made, Trump stated that "Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency." Evidently, Trump ultimately chose to forget the grievances of the past, and rebuild his relationship with Bannon.