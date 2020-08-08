Trump says US to send 3 planes to Lebanon carrying food, water, medicine

Writing on Twitter on Friday, Trump also said he had spoken to Lebanese President Michel Aoun and told him that three large aircraft carrying medical supplies, food and water were on their way, as well as doctors, nurses and first responders.

...At 3pm this afternoon, spoke to President Aoun of Lebanon to inform him that 3 large aircraft are on the way, loaded up with Medical Supplies, Food and Water. Also, First Responders, Technicians, Doctors, and Nurses on the way... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he would take part in a conference call on Sunday with leaders of Lebanon, France and other countries following the devastating blast in Beirut.