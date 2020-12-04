The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump's campaign, RNC have raised $207.5 million since Election Day

The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities, including retiring the debts of Trump's campaign.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 02:16
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa on Wednesday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa on Wednesday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised a combined $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, as Trump has sought donations to fund his efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 poll.
The post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23 to $495 million, the Trump campaign said.
Biden has not released figures for the period, but was consistently raising more than Trump in the final months of the campaign.
Trump has refused to concede defeat and alleged without evidence that Biden's victory came thanks to widespread voter fraud.
Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in the statement that the fundraising haul "positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country."
Trump and his allies have filed numerous lawsuits in battleground states but have failed to present proof of widespread fraud or problems that could have affected the results.
Soon after the election, Trump's campaign began sending solicitations to supporters by email and text making pleas for donations to an "Official Election Defense Fund" to "protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day."
The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities, including retiring the debts of Trump's campaign.


