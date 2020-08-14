Trump's younger brother hospitalized in New York

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York, the White House said on Friday without providing details.

"Yes he's been hospitalized," White House spokesman Judd Deer confirmed.

Trump was expected to visit his brother later in the day, Deere said.

ABC News described Robert Trump's condition as "very ill," citing unidentified sources. The nature of the illness was not known.

The US president is due to travel to his country club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.