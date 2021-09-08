Twitter blocked the accounts of Israeli right-wing political activists Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel on Wednesday.

The two received no notice or right to appeal the decision.

Marzel was the leader of the right-wing Jewish National Front party and worked for Orthodox Rabbi Meir Kahane. Gopstein is known for founding the far-right Lehava organization.

Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response to the ban: "It cannot be that the accounts of active terrorists exist and the accounts of two public figures in Israel who work for the people are blocked. I intend to initiate a discussion on the issue and formulate moves against Twitter."