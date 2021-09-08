The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Twitter bans accounts of political activists Baruch Marzel, Bentzi Gopstein

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 21:32
Twitter blocked the accounts of Israeli right-wing political activists Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel on Wednesday.
The two received no notice or right to appeal the decision.
Marzel was the leader of the right-wing Jewish National Front party and worked for Orthodox Rabbi Meir Kahane. Gopstein is known for founding the far-right Lehava organization.
Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response to the ban: "It cannot be that the accounts of active terrorists exist and the accounts of two public figures in Israel who work for the people are blocked. I intend to initiate a discussion on the issue and formulate moves against Twitter."
