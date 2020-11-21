The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

The @POTUS account is associated with the office of the president and separate from the personal Twitter account often used by US President Donald Trump.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 10:03
US President Donald Trump taps the screen on a mobile phone at the approximate time a tweet was released from his Twitter account, during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, June 18, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump taps the screen on a mobile phone at the approximate time a tweet was released from his Twitter account, during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, June 18, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
Twitter will transfer the official account of the US President to President-elect Joe Biden on inauguration day, according to an announcement made by the company Friday.
"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," the Twitter spokesperson, Nick Pacilio said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Twitter announced that US President Donald Trump will be subject to the same rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.
Twitter places "public interest" notices on some rule-breaking tweets from world leaders that would otherwise be removed. Such tweets from political candidates and elected or government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter takes actions to restrict their reach.
But the company said this treatment does not apply to former office holders.

Reuters contributed to this report


