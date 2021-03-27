Two dead, nine injured in at least two shootings in Virginia Beach

As officers attempted to control the scene, additional shots were heard in the area of 20th and Pacific Avenue, which resulted in a police shooting of one individual who is now deceased as a result.



pic.twitter.com/PVRm2VqV56 As @VBPD arrived to investigate that shooting, they heard gunshots from 20th and Pacific. At that location an officer confronted person, confrontation resulted in officer shooting and killing person @WAVY_News March 27, 2021

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate told local news. “Many different crime scenes,” he added.

While the identity of the other deceased individual is not yet known, though VBPD said in a statement that it does not believe the individual was "part of the original shooting."