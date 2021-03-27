Two dead, nine injured in at least two shootings in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach Police Department reported on Sunday that two people were dead and another nine were shot in a mass shooting event on 20th street and Atlantic Avenue on Friday night.
As officers attempted to control the scene, additional shots were heard in the area of 20th and Pacific Avenue, which resulted in a police shooting of one individual who is now deceased as a result.
While the identity of the other deceased individual is not yet known, though VBPD said in a statement that it does not believe the individual was "part of the original shooting."
As @VBPD arrived to investigate that shooting, they heard gunshots from 20th and Pacific. At that location an officer confronted person, confrontation resulted in officer shooting and killing person @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/PVRm2VqV56— Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) March 27, 2021
“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Police Chief Paul Neudigate told local news. “Many different crime scenes,” he added.
Local news station WAVY published video showing police taking multiple people into custody for questioning, but police said their involvement in the incident wasn’t completely clear at that time.
VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021A view from 20th and Pacific Ave @CityofVaBeach Oceanfront. Not sure I’ve ever seen a scene this big @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/YrCwqR7Kve
This is a developing story.— Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) March 27, 2021