Two incendiary balloons located in the Eshkol Regional Council area

Over the past hour, two cases of suspicious objects attached to balloons within the Eshkol Regional Council area have been reported.The suspicious objects were located thanks to the vigilance of the residents who reported to the security personnel immediately and took care to keep people away from the place. One balloon was located near a playground and the other on a tree. Happily no damage was done and no casualties.
