Two Border Policemen injured in stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

The two injured officers are a 19-year-old woman with light to moderate wounds and a 20-year-old man in light condition. The two were evacuated to Hadassah-University Medical Center.

The attack occurred on Hagai (El Wad) Street near the Ateret Kohanim Yeshiva, according to police. The attacker, a 16-year-old, was neutralized by Border Policemen and a civilian security guard. He died from his wounds soon after, according to ZAKA.

A knife used in a stabbing in Jerusalem's Old City that injured two Border Policemen on November 17, 2021. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

