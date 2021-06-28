The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two injured in stabbing in German city of Erfurt

Officials are currently searching for the suspect, and a police helicopter has been deployed over the city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 11:54
Police secures the area in the German town of Wuerzburg, Germany, June 25, 2021, during a "major operation" in which police arrested a suspect after local media had earlier reported multiple stabbings. (photo credit: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER)
Police secures the area in the German town of Wuerzburg, Germany, June 25, 2021, during a "major operation" in which police arrested a suspect after local media had earlier reported multiple stabbings.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER)
Two people have been injured in a stabbing attack in the east German city of Erfurt, according to German media.
German news site Die Welt reported on Monday morning that an unknown perpetrator attacked two members of the public, aged 45 and 68, with a knife before fleeing the scene.
The state of the injured victims has not yet been publicized, and the motive of the attack is unclear at this time.
"We are currently unable to provide any information about the severity of the injuries," Police Spokeswoman Julia Neumann told Thüringer Allgemeine, a German daily based in Efrurt. 

Officials are currently searching for the suspect, and a police helicopter has been deployed over the city.

The attacker is being described by German police officials as being in his twenties, having light hair, and a scarred face.
This attack comes shortly after a knife attack in the German town of Wuerzburg last week, in which three people were killed and another five were critically injured. The event is still under investigation as a possible attack motivated by extremist ideology.
This is a developing story.



