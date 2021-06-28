Two injured in stabbing in German city of Erfurt

Two people have been injured in a stabbing attack in the east German city of Erfurt, according to German media.German news site Die Welt reported on Monday morning that an unknown perpetrator attacked two members of the public, aged 45 and 68, with a knife before fleeing the scene.
Officials are currently searching for the suspect, and a police helicopter has been deployed over the city.
The attacker is being described by German police officials as being in his twenties, having light hair, and a scarred face.This attack comes shortly after a knife attack in the German town of Wuerzburg last week, in which three people were killed and another five were critically injured. The event is still under investigation as a possible attack motivated by extremist ideology.This is a developing story.
The state of the injured victims has not yet been publicized, and the motive of the attack is unclear at this time."We are currently unable to provide any information about the severity of the injuries," Police Spokeswoman Julia Neumann told Thüringer Allgemeine, a German daily based in Efrurt.
DEVELOPING: Two injured in stabbing in Germany's Erfurt, police hunting for suspect with helicopter – local media pic.twitter.com/pYQOoXegZh— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 28, 2021
