Two Jordanians cross Israel border armed with knives

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Two Jordanians crossed the border into Israel armed with knives and were stopped in the northern town of Gilboa, Police reported Sunday.The suspects were seen walking along Road 6666 by people who reported it to the police.Police questioned and searched them and found the knives. Police suspect that the two were attempting to get to Jerusalem.A Hezbollah member was killed by IDF fire on Friday when protesters tried to storm the border with Lebanon and Israel as anger boils in the Arab world over the latest violence between Israel and Hamas.On Friday on the Jordan border, demonstrators supporting the Palestinians tried to break through to reach Israel and the West Bank.Also on Friday, three rockets were launched from Syria toward Israel. One of the rockets failed to launch, falling on the Syrian side of the border. The other two rockets fell in an open space, leading to only open air sirens being sounded. No injuries were reported.Shira Silkoff, Seth Frantzman and Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.