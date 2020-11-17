Two killed in explosion at metal plant in Ashdod

"When we arrived at the scene we saw destruction. A 35-year-old man was rescued by people on the spot while fully conscious and suffering from a serious leg injury," said Magen David Adom paramedics Matan Cohen and Michael Erlichman. "We took him to the ambulance and evacuated him urgently to a hospital with life-saving treatment when his condition was moderate, and he was later put under."

"At the scene of the incident, two men in their 40s were found unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with severe multi-systemic injuries, and after medical examinations, we had to determine their deaths on the spot. The searches to find more workers who were in the factory continue. We are here with large and prepared forces to provide medical care if they find more casualties."

One of the injured is in moderate condition. Searches are underway at the site to ensure that there are no other victims.