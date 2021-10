Two Israeli men in their 30s were shot to death in Kiryat Motzkin, northern Israel, on Saturday evening.

The men, one reportedly connected to criminal organizations and the other his driver, were found lifeless in the former's car. The background for the suspected double murder is currently unclear.

Israel Police have started an investigation into the incident as forensic investigators are collecting evidence from the scene of the crime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.