Two rockets launched at Israel from Gaza strip

Two rockets were launched towards the coast near Ashdod from the north of the Gaza strip, early Monday, the IDF reported on Twitter. No red alert sirens were sounded.
The rockets were fired from Beit Hanoun, Ynet news reported. The Iron Dome did not fire interceptors and no alarms were sounded because it was immediately apparent that the rockets' trajectory would send them out to sea, where they fell, according to Ynet. The IDF is examining if Hamas or Islamic Jihad are responsible for the launch, Ynet reported.
