Two dead, two arrested after shooting incident at Tamra

Israel Police officers who were operating in the Israeli-Arabic town of Tamra arrested two suspects out of four who opened fire at them, according to a police spokesperson statement.Later, the police said that after an initial investigation, they found that two of the four who were hurt by the police fire were not involved with the incident, Ynet reported. One of those reported to not be involved was a student who died from the gunfire, the other was a doctor who was lightly injured, according to the Ynet report. According to the initial statement, officers observed four suspects opening fire towards a house and after attempting to stop them, the suspects began firing towards the officers. Suspects then opened fire towards the police officers, who then retaliated. Two of the suspects were killed in the exchange, and the other two were arrested, according to the initial police statement. Two M16 rifles were found at the scene.
