A $10 billion fund has been established by the United Arab Emirates, aimed at investing in specific sectors throughout Israel, including space, healthcare, water, manufacturing, energy and agricultural technology, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday. This is the latest initiative resulting from the normalization of ties established by the Abraham Accords. The fund is the result of a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.The ties developed between Israel and the UAE have brought about a handful of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), business agreements and investments. UAE Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja has been holding meetings with top ministers throughout the Israeli government, and economic ties have increased in the wake of important technology and defense conferences in the Gulf.
The US-UAE Business Council is key to building commercial ties and increasing business opportunities between the US and the United Arab Emirates.
The council was formed in 2006 and 2007 to create a platform to promulgate reliable information about the business relationship in response to the widely inaccurate stories coming out at the time.
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.
