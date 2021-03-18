UAE suspends April Middle East diplomatic conference with Israel - report

The United Arab Emirates has suspended preparations for an April diplomatic summit in Abu Dhabi, reports Yediot Ahronot.The summit was supposed to include participation by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, representatives from the United States, and leadership from Arab states that have normalized relations with Israel. The announcement comes a day after Netanyahu's trip to the UAE was cancelled over concerns from Emiratis that it would involve the UAE in Israeli elections.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}