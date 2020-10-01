UAE, US and Israel will develop joint strategy in energy sector - report
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 1, 2020 21:45
The United Arab Emirates, the United States and Israel issued a joint statement on Thursday about developing a joint strategy in the energy sector, the state news agency (WAM) reported.
The statement, issued by energy ministers, also stressed that countries will seek solutions for energy challenges the Palestinian people face by developing energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com