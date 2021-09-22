The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 03:25
Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations.
Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York.
Britain, which is currently co-ordinating the so-called P5 group of permanent United Nations Security Council members, will use the meeting to call for greater cooperation to improve international security, with a particular focus on Afghanistan.
The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of United States, British and NATO troops last month, has raised fears the country could once again be used as a training ground for Islamist militants.
"If we want to avoid Afghanistan becoming a haven for global terror then the international community - including Russia and China - needs to act as one in its engagement with the Taliban," Truss said in a statement ahead of the meeting.
The Taliban have promised they will not let Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden plotted the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks when they were last in power, again become a safe place for groups planning to strike the West.
Last week at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc Chinese President Xi Jinping said "relevant parties" in Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism and that China would provide more help to the country within its capacity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used an address at the same summit to say Russia needs to work with the Taliban government, and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan's assets.
Haiti sees first African swine fever outbreak in 37 years
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/22/2021 01:30 AM
Man injured in shooting incident in Lower Galilee area
Passenger takes two people hostage on bus in Germany - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:45 PM
Five dead, 50 injured in Burundi grenade blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 10:42 PM
72-year-old man dies after trying to help a dehydrated family on a hike
Diesel tankers brought by Hezbollah from Iran heading towards Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 09:33 PM
Iranian President Raisi addresses UN General Assembly
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 08:52 PM
Aharon Abuhatzira, former MK and Minister of Religious Affairs, dies
Gilboa crossing to open Wednesday after Rosh Hashanah closure
Two illegal residents arrested on Highway One for Nahariya car ramming
Houthis rally in north Yemen as their fighters push south
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 07:05 PM
30-year-old found shot dead in Negev, third murder in 24 hours
France's Macron to host Lebanese PM Mikati on Friday - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 06:09 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/21/2021 04:34 PM
IDF arrests man attempting to enter Israel from Gaza
