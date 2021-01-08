The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK reports record 1,325 new COVID-19 deaths, 68,053 new cases

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2021 18:11
Britain recorded a record 1,325 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19 on Friday with another 68,053 additional cases.


US blacklists Iraqi militia leader connected to deadly anti-govt protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 08:09 PM
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during storming of Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 07:36 PM
FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol officer
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:31 PM
Turkey reports 11,479 new coronavirus cases, 186 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 06:12 PM
Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:59 PM
Trump after promising orderly transition vows to give voice to supporters
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:12 PM
Biden will leave Congress to act on possible Trump impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 05:07 PM
Hundreds in Umm al-Fahm protest against violence in Arab sector
Austrian, Danish leaders congratulate Netanayhu for vaccination campaign
Britain approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 04:00 PM
Iran bans all American and British coronavirus vaccinations
Top US House Democrat says House prepared to impeach Trump -CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 02:43 PM
Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 02:23 PM
Gallant, Shmuli and Steinitz appointed to second ministries
Special education teachers to receive COVID vaccine next week
