UK to step up security measures for MPs after terrorist attack

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 12:50
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Saturday said that security measures would be put in place for lawmakers so they could keep doing their job after an MP was murdered, adding that people who attacked democracy would not succeed.
"All measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members," Patel said in a broadcast clip.
"We live in an open society, a democracy. We cannot be cowed by any individual... to stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy."
