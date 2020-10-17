The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases exceed 6,000

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 09:25
 Ukraine registered a record 6,410 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Saturday, up from a previous record of 5,992 reported on Friday.
The council said 109 patients had died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 293,641 cases had been registered in Ukraine as of Oct. 17, with 5,517 deaths.
The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked above 5,000 in October, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end-2020.


