The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN appeals for fresh injection of funds for famine-threatened Yemen

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 14:51
Funds needed to feed millions of people in war-ravaged Yemen could run out in a matter of weeks, a senior United Nations official warned, calling on donors to inject more cash to avert a large-scale famine.
World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley told Reuters the first half of 2022 would be "brutal" for Yemen, which has teetered on the brink of starvation after nearly seven years of war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group.
"We run out (of money) in a few weeks," Beasley said in Dubai. "I don't see how we don't avoid, at this stage, a famine of biblical proportions...without a massive injection of additional dollars."
The war and ensuring economic collapse, as well as coalition restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas, have caused what the United Nations says is the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.
The WFP said in June it was resuming monthly distributions to around 6 million people in Yemeni areas with the highest rates of food insecurity after donors heeded warnings.
But in September the UN agency sounded the alarm again, saying an additional $800 million was urgently needed in the next six months. It said rations would have to be cut to 3.2 million people by October and to 5 million people by December without more cash.
Battles have escalated in recent weeks in the energy-rich regions of Marib and Shabwa, further hampering aid flows in a country where 80% of the 30 million population needs help.
The UN children's agency UNICEF said earlier this month that four out of every five children require humanitarian assistance, while 400,000 are suffering from acute malnutrition.
UN-led efforts to secure a truce and lift the coalition blockade have stalled. The war has been in a military stalemate for years with the Houthis holding most large urban centers.
The coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
Lebanon military intelligence asks to hear from head of LFP
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 03:45 PM
Syria says Israel attacked southern region - state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 03:37 PM
Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:46 PM
Uzbek president secures second term in landslide victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:31 PM
Islamic State woman who allowed child to die gets 10 years in jail
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:26 PM
US to outline November 8 international travel reopening rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 02:12 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 722 IDF soldiers have virus
Russia set to ship aid to Afghanistan, eyes next round of talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 12:21 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 810 new cases, 279 in serious condition
Senior Chinese diplomat to meet Taliban interim government in Qatar
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 10:45 AM
US Special Envoy says US alarmed at reports of Sudan military takeover
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 10:00 AM
Direct flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Israel on Monday evening
Israel attacked in Syria overnight - Arab media
Internet services interrupted in Sudanese capital Khartoum
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2021 06:41 AM
Biker seriously injured in Rishon Lezion accident
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by