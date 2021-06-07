The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UN MidEast official: Ceasefire is 'fragile,' avoid 'provocations'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2021 22:22
Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, addressed the issue of the flag march on Monday night, urging "both sides to refrain from provocations"
The flag march, which was supposed to take place on Thursday, was called off on Monday due to security reasons relating to its route which is supposed to pass through Damascus Gate and the Old City. 
The flags march was originally supposed to take place on Jerusalem day, but was postponed due to rocket barrages shot from Gaza towards Jerusalem, which segued into the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that followed.
On Palestinian media, calls have circulated for a counter-march on Thursday, to fight the newly-planned march.
Haredi news site blurs out face of Merav Michaeli from coalition picture
Jerusalem building on fire, tenants trapped inside
Blinken 'actively' considering envoy for closing Guantanamo prison
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 08:18 PM
Ohana announces intention to override police cancellation of flag march
Orbach invited to his own funeral hours before protest outside his home
Fire at Indian chemical factory kills 18
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 07:03 PM
Labor Party approves change gov't by a majority of 97%
Jeff Bezos to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next month
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 02:31 PM
Rabbi Berland to sign plea deal for 18-month prison sentence
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages; 33 killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 11:34 AM
Kremlin critic Navalny is returned to prison facility after hunger strike
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 11:29 AM
Iran cleric who helped found Hezbollah in Lebanon dies of COVID - report
IDF fires flares at Israeli-Lebanese border, searching for infiltrators
Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Libya
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2021 01:41 AM
Yemen's Houthis say Saturday Marib strikes only hit military camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2021 10:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by