UN MidEast official: Ceasefire is 'fragile,' avoid 'provocations'



The cessation of hostilities is fragile. I urge both sides to refrain from unilateral steps and provocations, exercise restraint and allow for the necessary work to solidify the ceasefire. — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) June 7, 2021

Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, addressed the issue of the flag march on Monday night, urging "both sides to refrain from provocations"The flag march, which was supposed to take place on Thursday, was called off on Monday due to security reasons relating to its route which is supposed to pass through Damascus Gate and the Old City.The flags march was originally supposed to take place on Jerusalem day, but was postponed due to rocket barrages shot from Gaza towards Jerusalem, which segued into the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that followed.On Palestinian media, calls have circulated for a counter-march on Thursday, to fight the newly-planned march.