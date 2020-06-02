The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UN rights boss: US protests point to long-standing racial inequalities

By REUTERS  
JUNE 2, 2020 15:57
Protests in US cities triggered by the killing of George Floyd underscore "police violence" against people of color, and historic inequalities in access to health, education and jobs, the top United Nations human rights official said on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic was having a "devastating impact" on people of African descent and ethnic minorities in Brazil, Britain, France and the United States, Michelle Bachelet added in a statement calling for improved access to testing and healthcare for racial and ethnic minorities."This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored. In the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of color, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination," Bachelet said.
At least five US police officers were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the May 25 death of Floyd in police custody, police and media said on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest did not stop.
Coronavirus: 2,035 Israelis infected, two more dead
Baby regains consciousness after falling in a pool
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:39 PM
Nurse at Soroka Medical Center infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:20 PM
COVID cases rising in Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:42 PM
Coronavirus: 10,000 students, teachers in isolation and 31 schools closed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 12:54 PM
Indonesia reports 609 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:36 PM
Student in Sderot infected with coronavirus, 980 people quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 11:21 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally rises to more than 423,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 10:47 AM
Minister calls for colleague in cabinet to be fired
Las Vegas police officer shot in head - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 10:30 AM
Opposition leader endorses Finance Ministry's plan for businesses
Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 08:18 AM
Elkin demands two separate directors for his two ministries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:28 AM
Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:12 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:44 AM
