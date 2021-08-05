UN Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack on Friday
By REUTERS
AUGUST 5, 2021 17:46
Britain will discuss a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action.
Britain told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. Tehran has denied involvement.
