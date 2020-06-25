The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

No American decision on annexation as Friedman returns to Israel

“There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing” US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 25, 2020 19:33
David Friedman (photo credit: REUTERS)
David Friedman
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman headed back from Washington without a final decision on Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank from the White House on Wednesday.
“There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing” US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, a senior US administration official told Reuters.
Friedman met this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner and others to determine whether and how Israel would extend its civil laws to parts of the West Bank, in accordance with the Trump plan.
The source said the meetings were “productive,” but that Friedman is returning to Israel with Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz, as The Jerusalem Post reported first on Saturday, and Mapping Committee member Scott Leith “for further meetings and analysis.”
One of the matters the US still has to decide is how to proceed if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz cannot reach an agreement on the Trump plan.
Both have spoken positively of the “Vision for Peace.” However, Netanyahu seeks to have Israel extend sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley, as the plan allows, while Gantz is thought to favor a smaller step, such as only applying Israeli civil law to Ma’aleh Adumim or the major settlement blocs.
Gantz’s Blue and White party plans to hold a three-hour faction meeting on Friday, consisting of a lecture by philosopher Mica Goodman to be followed by a brainstorming session for the party’s MKs.
Goodman's 2017 book Catch 67 was meant to bridge the gap between the left-wing and right-wing views on the peace process. Goodman argues that both sides' solutions have existential problems for Israel, and as such Israel should seek neither comprehensive peace agreement nor annexation of the entire West Bank. Instead, the solution is to make interim agreements between pragmatic leaders on both sides of the conflict.
Among the interim arrangements he proposes is Palestinian autonomy and freedom of movement in the West Bank, while maintaining the Jordan Valley as Israel's eastern border because of its strategic importance.
Another idea he proposed is maintaining Israeli control over the West Bank while decreasing confrontations between the Palestinians and the IDF, and allowing the Palestinians a form of national expression.



Tags West Bank David Friedman Annexation Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by