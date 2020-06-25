No American decision on annexation as Friedman returns to Israel

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman headed back from Washington without a final decision on Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank from the White House on Wednesday.“There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing” US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, a senior US administration official told Reuters. Friedman met this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner and others to determine whether and how Israel would extend its civil laws to parts of the West Bank, in accordance with the Trump plan.The source said the meetings were “productive,” but that Friedman is returning to Israel with Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz, as The Jerusalem Post reported first on Saturday, and Mapping Committee member Scott Leith “for further meetings and analysis.”One of the matters the US still has to decide is how to proceed if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz cannot reach an agreement on the Trump plan.Both have spoken positively of the “Vision for Peace.” However, Netanyahu seeks to have Israel extend sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley, as the plan allows, while Gantz is thought to favor a smaller step, such as only applying Israeli civil law to Ma’aleh Adumim or the major settlement blocs.Gantz’s Blue and White party plans to hold a three-hour faction meeting on Friday, consisting of a lecture by philosopher Mica Goodman to be followed by a brainstorming session for the party’s MKs.Goodman's 2017 book Catch 67 was meant to bridge the gap between the left-wing and right-wing views on the peace process. Goodman argues that both sides' solutions have existential problems for Israel, and as such Israel should seek neither comprehensive peace agreement nor annexation of the entire West Bank. Instead, the solution is to make interim agreements between pragmatic leaders on both sides of the conflict.Among the interim arrangements he proposes is Palestinian autonomy and freedom of movement in the West Bank, while maintaining the Jordan Valley as Israel's eastern border because of its strategic importance.Another idea he proposed is maintaining Israeli control over the West Bank while decreasing confrontations between the Palestinians and the IDF, and allowing the Palestinians a form of national expression.