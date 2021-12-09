The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Trump loses appeal to withhold records from Jan 6 attack

The US Court of Appeals ruled that former president Donald Trump had not given them a good basis to override President Biden's ruling.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 23:51

Updated: DECEMBER 10, 2021 00:07
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A US appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold records from the House of Representatives Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he had provided "no basis" for his request.
"On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment," a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote.
"Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power."
The ruling marks yet another blow to the former Republican president, who has waged an ongoing legal battle with the committee over access to documents and witnesses.
Trump has argued that the materials requested by the House committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.
The US Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington, US, January 28, 2021 (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)The US Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington, US, January 28, 2021 (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
The court on Thursday gave Trump 14 days to file an emergency request to the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling.


Tags Donald Trump probe Capitol Insurrection
