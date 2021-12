Trump loses appeal to withhold records from Jan 6 attack

A US appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold records from the House of Representatives Select Committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he had provided "no basis" for his request.

"On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment," a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote.

"Both branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the legislative branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power."

The ruling marks yet another blow to the former Republican president, who has waged an ongoing legal battle with the committee over access to documents and witnesses.

Trump has argued that the materials requested by the House committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

The US Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington, US, January 28, 2021 (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)