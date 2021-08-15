US begins evacuation of Kabul embassy

The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday.



US Army Chinook lands at Kabul airport tonight as evac commences pic.twitter.com/59TwFY5yLE August 15, 2021

"We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function," one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.