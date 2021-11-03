Israeli companies NSO and Candiru blacklisted by US

NSO Group, the Israeli company whose controversial spyware Pegasus was used by authoritarian leaders to spy on their adversaries, was put on a US "entity list" for engaging in "activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the US Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.

Four companies were added to the list: NSO Group and Candiru of Israel, Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD, from Singapore, the department said in a statement.

In July, NSO was in the eye of the storm after a report by a collaboration of news organizations around the world was published suggesting “widespread and continuing abuse” of its hacking spyware, Pegasus, by authoritarian governments, and used to hack 37 smartphones of journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world.

The Washington Post, said the Pegasus spyware licensed by Israel-based NSO Group also was used to target phones belonging to two women close to Jamal Khashoggi, a Post columnist murdered at a Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018, before and after his death. The Guardian, another of the media outlets, said the investigation suggested "widespread and continuing abuse" of NSO's hacking software, described as malware that infects smartphones to enable the extraction of messages, photos and emails; records calls; and secretly activates microphones.

