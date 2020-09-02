US CDC reports 184,083 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,033 to 184,083 and reported 6,047,692 cases, an increase of 43,249 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.