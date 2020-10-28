US early voting tops 70 million, continuing historic pace
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 28, 2020 04:17
More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, over half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project.
