"Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible," said the statement released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

WASHINGTON - The top diplomats of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning "in the strongest terms" a rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member.