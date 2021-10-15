The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US FDA advisers vote in favor of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 20:36
A panel of advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend the authorization of a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older at least two months after the first dose.
US FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 07:41 PM
Shots fired in robbery attempt at Mexico City airport, two injured
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 07:09 PM
US Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 07:08 PM
EU chief says Iran wants to meet in Brussels over nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 06:27 PM
Several injured in clashes between Palestinians, IDF near Beita
Palestinians attack Israeli near Hebron, break his hand
Russia says US naval destroyer tried to violate its territorial waters
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 05:17 PM
Pfizer/BioNTech submit data to EMA for COVID-19 vaccine in children
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 04:51 PM
IDF soldiers attacked at gas station near Jerusalem
France: Iran must show willingness to resume nuclear deal talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 02:56 PM
Beirut blast probe: Lebanon judges reject calls for judge replacement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/15/2021 01:57 PM
Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week
Jerusalem man indicted for rape of minor relative
Coronavirus in the IDF: 829 new cases, 505 in quarantine
Israel Prize winner for theater Yosef Bar Yosef passes at 88
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by