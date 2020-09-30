US fighter jet crashes following collision with refueling plane

The pilot of the F-35B jet ejected and was being treated, while the crew of the KC-130J refueling aircraft had landed safely, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

The crash occurred over Imperial County, California, ABC News reported.

"At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B," the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the marines said.

The refueling plane had returned to Thermal Airport and all crew members were safe, it added.

A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed after it collided with an aerial refueling tanker on Tuesday, a US marines unit said.The marines unit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.