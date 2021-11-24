US general says military option prepared in case Iran talks fail

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth McKenzie stated that a "variety of plans" have been prepared by CENTCOM to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, in an interview with TIME magazine on Wednesday.

“Our president said they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” said McKenzie to TIME. “The diplomats are in the lead on this, but Central Command always has a variety of plans that we could execute, if directed.”

The commander warned that Iran is "very close" to nuclear breakout, although he believes that Tehran has not yet decided to manufacture an actual warhead. "I think they like the idea of being able to breakout," added McKenzie.