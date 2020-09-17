The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US hopes to name Qatar as major non-NATO ally, official says

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 19:24
WASHINGTON - The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior US official said on Thursday.
"We're going to move ahead, we hope, with designating Qatar a major non-NATO ally," Timothy Lenderking, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf Affairs, told reporters in a conference call.Qatar's Government Communications Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Twitter slaps warning label on Trump tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 06:59 PM
Gov't considering increasing distance restriction to 1000 meters -report
Netanyahu calls in Gamzu for last-minute, pressing meeting
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted explosive drone headed for kingdom
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 05:50 PM
Education Committee demands gov't give restrictions by age groups
US blacklists Lebanon-based companies, individual linked to Hezbollah
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 05:37 PM
Knesset employee tests positive for coronavirus
Israel, Bahrain tourism ministers speak, discuss joint ventures with UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 04:55 PM
Black Flags movement calls on the public to join protests on Thursday
Coronavirus lockdown to be enforced by 6,000 police, 1,000 soldiers
BioNTech CEO expects vaccine can be fridge-stored for two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 12:28 PM
Alibaba Health, Sinovac in deal to make platform for vaccine inoculation
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/17/2020 12:20 PM
Four Israelis arrested in Bulgaria for smuggling khat
Gantz: 15 yeshivas will be converted to coronavirus hotels
Jerusalem resident under indictment for battery of his partner
