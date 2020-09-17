US hopes to name Qatar as major non-NATO ally, official says

WASHINGTON - The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior US official said on Thursday."We're going to move ahead, we hope, with designating Qatar a major non-NATO ally," Timothy Lenderking, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Gulf Affairs, told reporters in a conference call.Qatar's Government Communications Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.