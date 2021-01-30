The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with GOP lawmaker

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2021 00:18
WASHINGTON - In the latest sign of rising tensions within the U.S. Congress, a Democratic congresswoman said on Friday she plans to relocate her Capitol Hill office for safety reasons after being "berated" by an outspoken conservative Republican congresswoman.
Democrat Cori Bush, an ordained pastor from Missouri, described confrontations with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose office is located near Bush's in one of the three large House of Representatives office buildings. Both are first-term House members who took office this month.
The incidents are further evidence of discord among lawmakers after a Jan. 6 riot in which supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, interrupting the formal certification of President Joe Biden's election victory and leading to the deaths of five people.
Bush wrote on Twitter that she is moving her office after Greene "berated me in a hallway" and "came up from behind me, loud and unmasked." Public health experts have recommended masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Greene accused Bush of "lying" about the matter and on Twitter called Bush, who is Black, "the leader of the St. Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob." Greene is White.
The non-governmental Republican Jewish Coalition said it was working with House Republican leadership "regarding next steps in this matter," but it did not elaborate.
In a statement, the organization said it worked against Greene's 2020 election because she had "promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories" and had posed for photos with a white supremacist leader and "refused to admit a mistake" in so doing.
Greene first gained national attention for her interest in the QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims that high-profile Democrats are part of a child pedophile ring. CNN reported that before coming to Congress, Greene had expressed support for executing Democrats, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Greene also promoted Trump's false claims that he won the November election.
Pelosi said on Thursday that new security measures might be needed "when the enemy is within the House of Representatives."
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has been under pressure to take action against Greene and has said he would have a "conversation" with her. A McCarthy aide has called Greene's comments about killing Democrats "deeply disturbing."
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, added that "there is no place for comments" like those made by Greene.
Separately, first-term Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was warned this month by law enforcement that she would face criminal penalties if she unlawfully carried a firearm. Boebert has vowed to carry her Glock pistol in the Capitol.
Boebert also has mocked a gun-control activist who survived a deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.


Tags congress racism gop republican antisemitism conspiracy theories
US to speed processing of vulnerable migrants trapped in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 12:57 AM
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for regulatory approval in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 12:53 AM
New US envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:26 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:14 PM
'Netanyahu King of Israel' Golani soldiers sing, IDF slams them
Hundreds protest against police in Umm al-Fahm, four arrested
'Israel's hospitals will soon have to make life-or-death choices'
Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe, adding to shortfalls
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 08:45 PM
Germany-Israel ‘rescue’ flight can’t depart, government didn’t meet
Proud Boys supporter, who US says had ammunition pleads not guilty
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 06:01 PM
White House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin asks release of Nalvany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 05:49 PM
Biden administration to send team to Kabul for peace process consultation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 05:08 PM
Italy blocks sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 04:15 PM
All Tel Aviv beaches banned due to rain-induced pollution
B'Tselem: Jewish settlers use herds to damage Palestinian fields
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by