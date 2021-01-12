US insurrectionists should be added to no-fly list -Senate top Democrat
By REUTERS
JANUARY 12, 2021 20:36
Supporters of President Donald Trump who breached the US Capitol should be banned from flying, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, calling those in the mob insurrectionists who are a threat to national security.
Schumer said US officials should place people who were inside the Capitol building on the federal "no fly" list. We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage," Schumer said at a news briefing.
