US objects to ICC decision regarding Palestinian territories

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 02:36
WASHINGTON  - The United States objects to a decision by the International Criminal Court on Friday that found the court has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, a State Department spokesman said.


