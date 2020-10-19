US official held secret talks in Syria to free US citizens – report

The newspaper, citing unnamed Trump administration officials, said Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to US President Donald Trump and the top White House counterterrorism official, flew to Damascus earlier this year.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspaper, citing Trump administration officials and others familiar with the negotiations, described Patel's trip as the first time such a high-level US official has met in Syria with the isolated Assad government in more than a decade.

The United States suspended operations at the US embassy in Damascus in February 2012 after against Assad in 2011 began brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his regime, leading to Syria's bloody civil war.

At least four other Americans are believed to be held by the Syrian government, the newspaper reported, but little is known about those cases.

The Journal reported that Trump wrote Assad a private letter in March, proposing a "direct dialog" about Tice.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

It said that Lebanon's top security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, met last week at the White House with national security adviser Robert O'Brien to discuss the Americans held in Syria, according to people involved in the talks.