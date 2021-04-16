US pressuring Israel to stop commenting on Iran - report

The Biden administration has turned to Israel several times in the past few days, asking that it stops commenting on Iran, N12 reported Friday evening.
According to the report, the White House had repeated the message several times, claiming that the constant reports by Israeli officials regarding Iran have hindered the negotiations taking place between the US and Iran on a possible new Nuclear Agreement.
The Security-Political Cabinet is expected to meet Sunday in order to discuss the issue.
The cabinet has not met since February.