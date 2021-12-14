US security chief Jake Sullivan to visit Israel to discuss Iran - report

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit Israel in the next three weeks to discuss Iran, Walla reporter Barak Ravid said, citing three Israeli officials.

The meeting comes amid ongoing talks in Vienna regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

This is a developing story.