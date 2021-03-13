US Senators Schumer, Gillibrand say Cuomo should resign
By REUTERS
MARCH 13, 2021 00:46
US Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, saying he had "lost the confidence" of New Yorkers due to allegations of sexual misconduct.
