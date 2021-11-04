The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US State Dept. approves $650 mil. missile sale to Saudi Arabia

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 21:16
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 280 AIM-120C air-to-air missiles in a deal valued at up to $650 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
US offers $10 million reward for info on cybercrime group DarkSide
11/04/2021 09:38 PM
US Sec. of State Blinken to meet with Egyptian FM in Washington
11/04/2021 09:19 PM
US urges China to not limit journalists' freedom during Winter Olympics
11/04/2021 09:08 PM
Trial of US ex-politician charged with 1984 murder goes to mistrial
11/04/2021 09:02 PM
US reviewing UN-Ethiopian investigation into Tigray mayhem
11/04/2021 08:32 PM
IDF thwarts attempted drug smuggling across Egyptian border
11/04/2021 07:57 PM
Tunisia issues international arrest warrant against former president
11/04/2021 07:50 PM
Sudan's military head speaks to UN chief, to release four ministers
11/04/2021 07:20 PM
Prague police arrest three Israeli soccer fans for rioting
11/04/2021 07:17 PM
Ukraine protests as Putin celebrates Russian 'Unity Day' in Crimea
11/04/2021 07:05 PM
Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to Ethiopia
11/04/2021 06:28 PM
Israel's state budget: Coalition loses vote on budget clause
11/04/2021 06:17 PM
France says Lebanon should be 'shielded' from Middle East crises
11/04/2021 05:33 PM
Judicial investigation into Beirut port blast halted again - report
11/04/2021 03:40 PM
Arrangements Law passes 61 - 57
11/04/2021 02:26 PM
