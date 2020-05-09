The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US to buy $3 b. worth of agricultural goods from farmers - Trump

By REUTERS  
MAY 9, 2020 22:30
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States would buy $3 b. worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and the prices that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals have fallen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.
US CDC reports 1,274,036 coronavirus cases, 77,034 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:53 PM
Jerusalem Egged Line 44 halted Sunday in protest after attack on driver
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2020 09:53 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 247
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 08:31 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:40 PM
Britons urged to cycle, walk to work when virus lockdown eased
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:38 PM
Trudeau warns early reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:37 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 31,587
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 06:46 PM
Black flag protest to march in front of Gantz's house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 04:57 PM
Half of Spaniards will see lockdown eased from Monday as death toll falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 04:55 PM
Jet fuel tank farm at Tripoli's Mitiga airport attacked, fires erupt -NOC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 01:09 PM
Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:45 PM
Spain's coronavirus daily death tolls falls to 179 on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:32 PM
Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:51 AM
Singapore reports 753 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 22,460
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:22 AM
China says willing to help North Korea in fight against coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 09:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by