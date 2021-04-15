The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Vice President Kamala Harris plans visits to Mexico & Guatemala

By REUTERS  
APRIL 15, 2021 03:42
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States (photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
(photo credit: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / REUTERS)
Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she intends to visit Mexico and Guatemala soon as part of her plan to use diplomatic efforts to slow migration to the US-Mexican border.
President Joe Biden, who has moved away from predecessor Donald Trump's hardline immigration approach, gave Harris the job of leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries - Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala - to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.
Harris spoke to reporters on Wednesday while participating in a virtual roundtable with experts who offered recommendations on the region, focusing on the core causes of migration in the Northern Triangle.
"Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I am looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala," Harris said.
Participants in the meeting included Nancy McEldowney, national security adviser to Harris; Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute think tank; and Lisa Haugaard, co-director of the Latin America Working Group nonprofit advocacy group.
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Wednesday his government was likely to reach agreements over migration with Harris during her planned visit to the country, but he added there were no deals yet on the table.
"(The US government) will analyze our proposals and the agreements will come from there," he said in a statement, noting a meeting date had yet to be determined.
The United States in March witnessed the most unaccompanied children attempting to cross the border since such record-keeping began in 2010. Overall, more than 172,000 migrants were caught at the U.S.-Mexico border in March, according to an administration official. Of those, roughly 168,000 were picked up by border patrol agents between ports of entry - the highest monthly tally since March 2001.
The United States must figure out how to bring about economic development in the Northern Triangle countries to curb immigration, Harris said. Most of the region's people do not want to flee their homes but many do so because there are no opportunities to meet their needs, she added.
Republican lawmakers in Washington have questioned why Harris was planning to visit Mexico and Guatemala when she has yet to visit the southern US border.
"It has been 3 weeks since President Biden appointed VP Harris to oversee the border," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter. "Since then, the crisis has only continued to spiral out of control."
At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Ricardo Zuniga, a US special envoy to Central America, said the recent increase in migrant arrivals was part of a "recurring pattern" driven by crime and poor economic conditions in the Northern Triangle.
Zuniga said the Biden administration was working to help social welfare agencies in the region to identify unaccompanied children traveling with US-bound caravans and other groups to stop them from taking the "dangerous journey" north.


Tags United States Joe Biden mexico Guatemala Kamala Harris
Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 02:46 AM
One dead, a dozen missing after boat capsizes off Louisiana
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 01:34 AM
Brazil registers 3,459 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 01:25 AM
US lawmakers to 'review' UAE arms sale after Biden opts to go ahead
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 01:16 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone fired at Jazan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/15/2021 12:54 AM
Blinken calls Iran's uranium enrichment move 'provocative'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 11:21 PM
US administers 194.8m. doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 09:19 PM
Justice Dept. closes officer-involved Capitol shooting probe, no charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 08:40 PM
CIA: 'Significant risk' once US, coalition troops leave Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:47 PM
Smotrich to Netanyahu, Sa'ar: I promise to support 'any arrangement'
Iran's Khamenei: Nuclear talks to revive deal must not be 'attritional'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:32 PM
US intel. chief: Agencies don't know when, how, COVID-19 outbreak began
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 06:05 PM
People gather at Sheba to pray for disabled veteran who set self on fire
Natanz: UN nuclear watchdog inspectors visited Iranian nuclear site
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 04:57 PM
McDonald's to train employees to combat harassment, discrimination
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2021 04:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by